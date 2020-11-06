CATHERWOOD, JOY December 9, 1939 – November 4, 2020 Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's on November 4, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband John of 58 years and her daughter Lisa (Christopher Case). She will also be missed by her sister Gail Beal (Fred), nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her son, Miles. The family would like to extend their gratitude for the compassionate care that Joy received at Cummer Lodge, along with her loving personal caregivers Maricel, Enie, and Emmie. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. A graveside service will be held the following day at Prospect Cemetery, please email lisa.chris@rogers.com, if you would like to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson Canada or the Alzheimer Society. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca