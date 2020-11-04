ISENBERG, JOY D. (nee SLAVIN) Joy, after a short debilitating illness, died courageously with assisted medical death on October 23, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin Slaivin and Ruth Tagoff. She is survived by her family in Atlanta, Georgia: Dr. Doug Slavin, sister-in-law Jill Slavin and nieces Devorah Richards (Stephen), Kady Slavin (Peter) and grandnephew Max Slavin and grandniece Summaer Slavin. She grew up in Hamilton as a teen and shortly after her marriage moved to Toronto, where she spent the rest of her life. She stayed in close contact with her Hamilton friends and was a support to many of her Toronto friends when they needed her help when they were ill. She was active in the Jewish community and was a kind and social person who enjoyed chatting with friends and strangers. May her memory be a blessing. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service in Toronto will be delayed until appropriate.



