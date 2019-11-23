BRAMSON, JOY ISABEL Peacefully passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Predeceased by husband Jack. Loving mother of Lynn Idnurm (Jim), Rob Bramson (Donna), Kathie Bramson Bowes (Dana). Dearly remembered by her grandchildren, Jessica, John (Michelle), Sean, Alana (Mark), Kendra (Andre), Haley (James). Great-grandmother to Maddie. Survived by her brother Don (Patricia) Wilson and her puppy Jake. Mom and Dad spent many happy years (1952) in their chicken coop on Beaver Lake in the Kawarthas. At Mom's request, there will be no funeral. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army. Online condolences are welcomed at manganfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019