SMITH, JOY MAXINE (nee JAMESON) January 7, 1930 - July 22, 2020 Our mom and best friend passed away after a life of teaching, homemaking and caregiving. Beloved wife of the late Morris Smith (2006). Joy grew up in Inglewood, Ontario and was one of the first in her town to attend Brampton High School, followed by Normal School and McMaster University. Here she met Morris, her husband of over 50 years. After teaching primary school in Paisley, Galt and Mississauga she dedicated herself to making a home in Brampton and caring for her family. Joy was a near-professional seamstress, having learned to make her own clothes at a young age as she was too tall for off-the-rack clothes at that time. She had an elegant sense of style and was always beautifully dressed. She loved music and art, played piano, and was a fantastic cook. Having good common sense, she could repair almost anything with things around the house - a true domestic engineer. She was a lifelong learner, an avid reader and until recently read the newspaper front to back every day, usually completing the crossword and word scramble too. Her interest in geography and history inspired her to travel extensively. A model of self-discipline, she exercised daily and was into yoga long before it was trendy. As a dog lover, the family pets gravitated towards her, sensing her gentle and loving soul. Joy was a trusted friend and a wonderful listener; the kind of person who made you feel special. Her quiet confidence and beautiful smile drew you in. She was genuinely interested in what you had to say. She was her daughters' and grandchildren's greatest cheerleader and always had the right words of support. And she loved sending cards! A resilient lady, Joy always moved forward and never looked back. For over 45 years she resided in Brampton, where she had close friends and was a member of First Baptist Church. In 2012 she moved to Stratford and made a wonderful new life at Woodland Towers. Despite years of arthritic pain, Joy was eternally upbeat and pushed herself physically until she no longer could. While her last few months were difficult, we take comfort that she was well cared for by the compassionate staff at Clinton Public Hospital especially when family was not always permitted to be by her side due to Covid restrictions. She leaves behind her daughters Shelley (Paul) and Sharyn (Rob); grandchildren Shauna, Trevor, Julia and Cameron. Also survived by her brothers Bill and Jamie Jameson, several nieces and nephews and their families. Predeceased by sisters Shirley Shaw and Lenore Machin. There will be a private family interment. For anyone wishing to acknowledge Joy, donations to the Arthritis Society would be appreciated by the family. www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com