Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joy WOOD. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel 2357 Bloor Street West Toronto , ON M6S 1P4 (416)-767-3153 Obituary

WOOD, Joy Born February 26, 1937 - Died July 8, 2019 A bright light in the lives of all who knew her, our beloved Joy has left us with precious memories of her resilient spirit and wonderful sense of humour. Predeceased by her parents, Lloyd W. Wood and Unia (Delson) Wood, as well as, by her half-brother and sisters, L. Douglas Wood, Cybil Bancroft, Ruth Leigh and Mardi Barker. Survived by half-sisters and half-brother, Bonnie Waterhouse, Beverly Wood, Paul Wood, and step-sister Charmie Mauro. She will also be sadly missed by all her nieces and nephews and their families on whose lives she left an unforgettable mark with her generosity and thoughtfulness. Her poise and social graces were complimented by her mischievous and fun-loving nature. Joy was blessed with devoted, lifelong friends who she travelled with and stayed connected to throughout the years. After Joy's mother passed away when she was 2 years old, she lived with her mother's parents while keeping in close contact with her father and his family. Joy could always be counted on to share in all family celebrations with her siblings and at her father's home in Port Sydney where they enjoyed long walks and deep conversations. Joy attended Hughes Public School and started work at age 17 for Ryerson Press (United Church of Canada). From there Joy, worked at several jobs, notably Queens Park as a copy typist; Devon Ice Cream as telephone sales and payroll clerk, before finishing her career (age 65) at Toronto General Hospital in Patient Account Billing Dept. Joy loved life and modeled gratitude and faith for all those who knew her. She often said that she had nothing to complain about and that everyone treated her great. After over 40 years in the same apartment, Joy is now in the presence of her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of Jane subway from 10 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 until the time of the funeral service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be made through



WOOD, Joy Born February 26, 1937 - Died July 8, 2019 A bright light in the lives of all who knew her, our beloved Joy has left us with precious memories of her resilient spirit and wonderful sense of humour. Predeceased by her parents, Lloyd W. Wood and Unia (Delson) Wood, as well as, by her half-brother and sisters, L. Douglas Wood, Cybil Bancroft, Ruth Leigh and Mardi Barker. Survived by half-sisters and half-brother, Bonnie Waterhouse, Beverly Wood, Paul Wood, and step-sister Charmie Mauro. She will also be sadly missed by all her nieces and nephews and their families on whose lives she left an unforgettable mark with her generosity and thoughtfulness. Her poise and social graces were complimented by her mischievous and fun-loving nature. Joy was blessed with devoted, lifelong friends who she travelled with and stayed connected to throughout the years. After Joy's mother passed away when she was 2 years old, she lived with her mother's parents while keeping in close contact with her father and his family. Joy could always be counted on to share in all family celebrations with her siblings and at her father's home in Port Sydney where they enjoyed long walks and deep conversations. Joy attended Hughes Public School and started work at age 17 for Ryerson Press (United Church of Canada). From there Joy, worked at several jobs, notably Queens Park as a copy typist; Devon Ice Cream as telephone sales and payroll clerk, before finishing her career (age 65) at Toronto General Hospital in Patient Account Billing Dept. Joy loved life and modeled gratitude and faith for all those who knew her. She often said that she had nothing to complain about and that everyone treated her great. After over 40 years in the same apartment, Joy is now in the presence of her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of Jane subway from 10 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019 until the time of the funeral service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close