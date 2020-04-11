|
|
TROTT, Joyce Adelaide (nee DONALD) With profound sadness, we announce that Joyce passed away at the Arnprior District Hospital, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Robert Trott. Dearly loved mother of her two sons Raymond and the late David. Cherished grandmother of Raymie, Corey, Claire, Jessie and Breen and great-grandmother to Liam, C.J. Collyer, Camber and Jones. She is survived by her two sisters: Patricia Guthrie, of Calgary and June Bonish, of Thunder Bay. Joyce's love of children and travel resulted in her and her late husband starting a school bus company. She will be missed by the many bus drivers, colleagues and friends made over 40 years of passionately operating her family owned bus business. Joyce leaves behind a legacy of caring, kindness and generosity to her family members and to her many friends and employees. She will be fondly remembered for her zest for life, her problem-solving abilities and her willingness to work hard. No administrative task was ever too difficult and no problem was ever left unresolved. She will be missed. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and the entire medical staff at the Arnprior Hospital for making her last days comfortable. A funeral service will be held in Mississauga for immediate family only. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date so that her extended family, friends and colleagues may pay their respects.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020