JOYCE ADIE

Obituary

ADIE, JOYCE Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 9, 2019, in her 87th year. She is now reunited with her husband James (Jim). Loving mother of Donna (Paul) and Paul (Grazina). Cherished grandmother of Kent and Lukas. Joyce will be greatly missed by many family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 10–11 a.m., with the funeral service to follow in the chapel at 11 a.m., at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd. Scarborough). Burial will be held at St. John's Norway Cemetery. Donations in memory of Joyce may be made to the . Online condolences may be made at www.jerrettfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 12, 2019
