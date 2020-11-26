ASHER, JOYCE On Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Joyce Asher beloved wife of the late Ezra Asher. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Ilana and Larry Kurtz, and Michael and Cathy Asher. Dear sister of the late Moses, and Joe Hillel, and Rachel Baher. Devoted grandmother of Solomon, Alexandra and Floyd, Samantha, and David and Beckey and great-grandmother of Evren. A family graveside service was held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to the Joyce Asher Memorial Fund c/o the Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324, www. benjamins.ca