BELL, JOYCE (nee COSHALL) Passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Mackenzie Health, in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Newton Bell. Devoted mother of Bryan. Cherished grandmother of Holly-Ann, Paula, Wally and Paul. Great-grandmother of Tyler, Lucia, Erica, Calista and Allegra. A visitation will take place at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd. (east of St. Clair Ave. E.), on Thursday, December 12th from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. A service will be held in the chapel on Friday, December 13th at 2 p.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 11, 2019