Joyce Beverly REID
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REID, Joyce Beverly It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Trillium Mississauga Hospital, at the age of 67. Beloved wife of Edwin for 18 years. Loving mother of Colin Scott, Walter T. (Brenda) and Joyce K. Cherished grandmother of Wendy, Josh (Fannie), Allyson (Justin) and Markus. Proud great-grandmother of Cory Jr., Jeffrey and Brayden. Dear sister of Dianne Pritchard (John) and Norma Graham. Dedicated aunt of Cameron, Leslie Ann and Timothy. Predeceased by her parents. Ronald Herbert Couch and Dorothy Jane Couch (nee: Downie). Joyce will be deeply missed by many more nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Joyce was an avid member at the Westminster United Church and had taken on many roles within the church community such as "room use manager" (Rum). A private family service will be taking place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and the Reid Memorial Fund through Westminster United Church. Online condolences may be left at www.glenoaks.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved