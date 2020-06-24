REID, Joyce Beverly It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Trillium Mississauga Hospital, at the age of 67. Beloved wife of Edwin for 18 years. Loving mother of Colin Scott, Walter T. (Brenda) and Joyce K. Cherished grandmother of Wendy, Josh (Fannie), Allyson (Justin) and Markus. Proud great-grandmother of Cory Jr., Jeffrey and Brayden. Dear sister of Dianne Pritchard (John) and Norma Graham. Dedicated aunt of Cameron, Leslie Ann and Timothy. Predeceased by her parents. Ronald Herbert Couch and Dorothy Jane Couch (nee: Downie). Joyce will be deeply missed by many more nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Joyce was an avid member at the Westminster United Church and had taken on many roles within the church community such as "room use manager" (Rum). A private family service will be taking place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and the Reid Memorial Fund through Westminster United Church. Online condolences may be left at www.glenoaks.ca.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 24, 2020.