Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOYCE BUSUTTIL. View Sign Obituary

BUSUTTIL, JOYCE 1931 - 2019 Joyce Busuttil passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019 surrounded by family. Joyce will be lovingly remembered by her husband Rubin; children Kathie (Doug) Jamieson, Paul (Mary), Jim (Christine) and Michael (Sonia); grandchildren Joshua, Adam, William and Katerina; sister and brothers, extended family and friends. Joyce was born and raised in Seaford Town, Westmoreland, Jamaica before immigrating to Toronto. She devoted much of her life to others, and all who knew her will remember her generosity, kindness, tireless dedication and courage. Even in her final days, Joyce wanted to welcome family and friends to her home and her thoughts remained on the welfare of others. She will be dearly missed. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 15th at 10:45 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home (211 Langstaff Road East, Thornhill, ON) followed by urn entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery (8361 Yonge Street, Thornhill, ON). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joyce may be made to the Sunnybrook Foundation (

BUSUTTIL, JOYCE 1931 - 2019 Joyce Busuttil passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019 surrounded by family. Joyce will be lovingly remembered by her husband Rubin; children Kathie (Doug) Jamieson, Paul (Mary), Jim (Christine) and Michael (Sonia); grandchildren Joshua, Adam, William and Katerina; sister and brothers, extended family and friends. Joyce was born and raised in Seaford Town, Westmoreland, Jamaica before immigrating to Toronto. She devoted much of her life to others, and all who knew her will remember her generosity, kindness, tireless dedication and courage. Even in her final days, Joyce wanted to welcome family and friends to her home and her thoughts remained on the welfare of others. She will be dearly missed. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 15th at 10:45 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home (211 Langstaff Road East, Thornhill, ON) followed by urn entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery (8361 Yonge Street, Thornhill, ON). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joyce may be made to the Sunnybrook Foundation ( sunnybrook.ca/foundation ). Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close