LUCK, Joyce Carmen (nee YAP SAM) 1932 - 2019 Passed away quietly, on September 4, 2019, at Toronto Western Hospital, after a devastatingly progressive disease of the brain. She joins her husband of 59 years, Donald Luck, whom she has sorely missed since his passing in 2012. Joyce leaves behind their three children, Steven (Denise), Judith (Bob) and Donald Francis (Jane), along with 5 grandchildren, Shaina (Curtis), David, Jennifer (Al), Jessamine (Ariel), Zara, and a large but close-knit extended family of brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Joyce was born in Jamaica, and graduated from the University of the West Indies where she met Donald. After moving to Canada, Donald and Joyce eventually settled in Oshawa. Although a very private person, Joyce was also conscious of the importance of supporting a strong society within her church, broader community and the adopted country that she heartily embraced. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 21st, at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre (375 Mt. Pleasant Road, Toronto, Ontario M4T 2V8). Visitation at 11:30 a.m., service at 1:30 p.m., with interment of ashes and a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Brain Campaign for the Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation in support of research at the Krembil Brain Institute, or to St. Gertrude's Church in Oshawa.

