G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel
63 Mimico Ave.
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1R2
(416) 251-7531
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel
63 Mimico Ave.
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1R2
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM
G.H. Hogle Funeral Home Mimico Chapel
63 Mimico Ave.
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1R2
JOYCE COLEMAN Obituary
COLEMAN, JOYCE Peacefully at Eatonville Care Centre, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in her 90th year. Past Worthy Matron of Primrose Chapter 165 O.E.S., Past Grand Representative of International Order of the Rainbow Girls. Wife of the late Ronald Coleman. Loving mother of Raymond. Friends will be received at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke, on Thursday, March 5th from 1 p.m. until service in the chapel at 3 p.m. In memory of Joyce, donations may be made to The Dorothy Ley Hospice. Online condolences can be made to www.hogle.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020
