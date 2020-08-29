1/
JOYCE CRANSWICK
CRANSWICK, JOYCE (nee KIMBLEY) Unexpectedly passed away peacefully at Sunset Manor in Collingwood, ON, on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was predeceased by husband Howard, brother Walter (Grace) Kimbley and sister Margaret (Bill) Pope. Now with her husband Howard, Joyce smiles from the Heavens knowing that she left her loving mark on family and friends. Born in Toronto, February 7, 1929, she married Howard and they spent most of their years together in Toronto's east end. From the 1940s on, they enjoyed their family cottages in Wasaga Beach, ON before moving to a new home that was designed and built by their grandson, Matthew, to enjoy their retirement years. She leaves behind children, Brenda, James (June) and Marilyn (David) Fredsberg; grandchildren, Beverley (Trevor), Rachel, Matthew (Karen) and Brandon; as well as great-grandchildren, Maggie, Levi and Andrew. Also survived by sisters, Dorothy (the late Edward) Mead and Irene (the late Doug) Fry, both in Ontario and brother Ken (the late Mildred) in Sydney, NS. Among others who loved Joyce is her best friend of 50 years plus, Gloria Sypoz (the late Ted) and her family. Thank you to the staff at Sunset Manor for taking excellent care of Joyce in her later years. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice or Sunset Manor in memory of Joyce. Friends may visit Joyce's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2020.
August 27, 2020
Joyce was a very good friend. Always ready to help in any situation.
Donna Armstrong
Friend
