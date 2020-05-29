WATT, Joyce Doreen (nee PARRY) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing our of beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on May 27, 2020 at Guildwood Extendicare Long Term Care Home. Loving mother of William Watt (Vanessa), Marlene Steele (Mike), Donna Martin (Gary) and Stephen Watt (Kelly). Proud grandmother of Stephanie Boseovski (Kira), Sarah Watt, Rebecca Haensel (Toby), Alyson Savage (Andrew), Phillip Martin (Tina), Kathryn Martin, Sydney Watt and Summer Watt. Great-grandmother of 8 wonderful children. Predeceased by her parents, Edith Parry (nee Crapper) and George Parry. Also predeceased by her brothers George, Arthur, Bruce and Lorne Parry and her sister, Phyllis McKinney. She was loved by all who knew her and will be fondly remembered forever. Cremation. Interment and Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. If desired, donations in Joyce's memory may be made to the Catholic Children's Aid Foundation, where she worked and volunteered for many years, or to the Childrens' Aid Foundation of Canada, where she was also a dedicated volunteer.



