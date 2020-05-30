SCHROETER, JOYCE EDITH (nee ASLING) Passed away peacefully at Springdale Country Manor long-term care home in Peterborough County, on May 22, 2020, in her 98th year. Predeceased by her loving husband, Arthur Richard (Dick) Schroeter and dear sister Beatrice Sawyer (nee Asling). Beloved mother of Stephen (Diana), Janet and Edward (Suzanne). Proud grandmother of Michael (Fanny), Leslie Tarulli (Emidio), Deanna Sansom and Danielle Sansom. Proud great-grandmother of Andrea, Adam, Ella and Luca. Dear aunt of Don Sawyer (Carolann), Ted Sawyer (Gail) and Vera Schroeter. Cousin of Charles Asling (Marg). Great-aunt to Matthew Sawyer (Joyce), Miranda Adams (Clark), Jeremy Sawyer (Christine), Justin Sawyer, Alma Watts (Dennis), Gerlind Milich (Dane), Trudy Burkholder (Dave), Jane Van Haaren Schroeter (Pieter) and Dr. Harold Schroeter (Kim). The memorial service and interment are postponed due to COVID-19. Virtual condolences may be left on the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home website (Markham, ON), www.dixongarland.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your preferred charity.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.