OTTLEY, JOYCE ELEANOR Passed away peacefully at Canterbury Place Retirement Home, Toronto on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Ivor Walter Roland Ottley, loving mother of Nigel (Aprile), Georgie (Mike), and Jackie (Bob), proud grandmother to Lisa (Jeff), Jeff (Mallory), Trevor (Danielle), Gillian (Andy), Kevin (Katie) and Sarah (Evan) and delighted great-grandmother to Tommy, Emi, Charlie, Isaac, Everly and James. A small, family service will take place on November 10, with a celebration of life to take place at a later date. Online condolences may be found at www.chapelridgefh.com