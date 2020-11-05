1/
JOYCE ELEANOR OTTLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOYCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OTTLEY, JOYCE ELEANOR Passed away peacefully at Canterbury Place Retirement Home, Toronto on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Ivor Walter Roland Ottley, loving mother of Nigel (Aprile), Georgie (Mike), and Jackie (Bob), proud grandmother to Lisa (Jeff), Jeff (Mallory), Trevor (Danielle), Gillian (Andy), Kevin (Katie) and Sarah (Evan) and delighted great-grandmother to Tommy, Emi, Charlie, Isaac, Everly and James. A small, family service will take place on November 10, with a celebration of life to take place at a later date. Online condolences may be found at www.chapelridgefh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved