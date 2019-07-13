BOOTH, Joyce Elizabeth Passed away peacefully July 2, 2019 in her 94th year at Deerwood Creek Care Community in Etobicoke. Joyce was predeceased by her parents Harry and Kitty and her longtime companion Ivan MacDonald. She will be missed by her brother Don (Jane) and her four nephews Christopher (Wendy), Graham (Sherry), Patrick, Brian (Lynn) and her eight grandnephews and nieces Cameron, Marissa, Sarah, Madeleine, Adam, Harrison, Katie and Charlie. Joyce attended Swansea Public School and Runneymede Collegiate. After graduation she worked her whole career for Gorries National Leasing. She was an avid golfer, and was a long time member of the Boulevard Club where she played tennis, lawn bowled and curled. She also enjoyed travelling and went on many trips with her family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 12 – 2 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019