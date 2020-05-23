JOYCE ELIZABETH (BETTY) ROBINSON
ROBINSON, JOYCE (BETTY) ELIZABETH (nee ILES) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Betty, at home, on May 18, 2020 at the age of 89. She leaves behind her husband Bob who was the love of her life for over 66 years. Bob cherished Betty and the family life they created and will deeply miss her. Beloved mother of Julie (Mike), and Brenda (Larry). Treasured and adored Nana to Sarah (Norbert), Andrew, and Matt (Tanya), and Great-Nana to Wilder. Family was everything to Betty and we all loved her deeply, and with great admiration. She will be forever in our hearts and missed beyond what words can express. Betty is survived by her loving brother Ray (Jean, predeceased), her sister-in-law Ella (wife of Betty's dear brother Ron, predeceased) and sister-in-law Rita (John) (David, predeceased). They shared many fun times together and were a great support to each other throughout their lives. Betty will be held in the hearts of, and greatly missed by, her many loving nieces and nephews and all of the Robinson, Broom and Iles families. Betty and Bob had friends who became family throughout their lives, the Neale and Richardson families, all of whom Betty loved dearly. Our heartfelt thanks to all of the dedicated personal support workers who have lovingly cared for Betty over the last few years and to all the staff at Viva Retirement Community for the care, support and love they gave to Betty. They all cared for Betty and Bob like family, and we know that they will continue to watch over Bob. Betty's love will continue to live on through her family and friends whom she held close. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Online condolences and memories can be left at www.mceachniefuneral.ca

Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.
