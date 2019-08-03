Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Evelyn MAGEE. View Sign Obituary

MAGEE, Joyce Evelyn (nee FARMER) Passed away in the comfort of her home at age 95, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was cherished and cared for by her children Stephen Magee (Diane), Susan Phillips (Michael) and Janice Lymer (Gregg). Joyce was predeceased by her husband of 66 years Robert Magee. She was loved by her siblings and their spouses Jim Farmer (Ruth), Frank Farmer (Betty), Joan Gassyt (Peter) and Judy Phipps (Fred) including special 'sister' Dorothy Roberts, as well as her brothers-in-law and their wives, Jim Magee (Joan) and Ted Magee (Shirley). Joyce was dear grandmother to Kim (Chris), Allison, Kathryn (Maurice), Jonathan (Victoria), Sean (Lauren), Nicholas (Lisa) Mitchel (Tiffany) and Evan, as well as beloved great-grandmother to Franklyn, Henry, Gabriel, Zeke, Enais, Isla, and Beau. She will be greatly missed by numerous nieces and nephews and her Oakridge 'family'. Joyce emigrated from Wales in 1929 with her parents, James and Gwen Farmer and brothers. She loved sharing stories of her early life in Toronto especially of working in her father's restaurant in the St. Lawrence Market where he shared his strong views on the benefits of socialism. This experience led to her life-long commitment to the NDP Party. Joyce lived an independent and healthy 95 years – living modestly and insisting on only 'fresh food' (a legacy from her father). She maintained a keen interest in world events and politics throughout her life through her daily consumption of the Toronto Star and CBC radio as well as lively family discussions. She will be lovingly remembered for her fashion sense, love of chocolate, strong dislike of certain 'dumb' politicians and passion for her family. We will hold a memorial for Mom at her residence on August 24th from 2 - 4 p.m. In memory of Joyce, our Queen and matriarch, donations may be made to MADD, The NDP party or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

MAGEE, Joyce Evelyn (nee FARMER) Passed away in the comfort of her home at age 95, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was cherished and cared for by her children Stephen Magee (Diane), Susan Phillips (Michael) and Janice Lymer (Gregg). Joyce was predeceased by her husband of 66 years Robert Magee. She was loved by her siblings and their spouses Jim Farmer (Ruth), Frank Farmer (Betty), Joan Gassyt (Peter) and Judy Phipps (Fred) including special 'sister' Dorothy Roberts, as well as her brothers-in-law and their wives, Jim Magee (Joan) and Ted Magee (Shirley). Joyce was dear grandmother to Kim (Chris), Allison, Kathryn (Maurice), Jonathan (Victoria), Sean (Lauren), Nicholas (Lisa) Mitchel (Tiffany) and Evan, as well as beloved great-grandmother to Franklyn, Henry, Gabriel, Zeke, Enais, Isla, and Beau. She will be greatly missed by numerous nieces and nephews and her Oakridge 'family'. Joyce emigrated from Wales in 1929 with her parents, James and Gwen Farmer and brothers. She loved sharing stories of her early life in Toronto especially of working in her father's restaurant in the St. Lawrence Market where he shared his strong views on the benefits of socialism. This experience led to her life-long commitment to the NDP Party. Joyce lived an independent and healthy 95 years – living modestly and insisting on only 'fresh food' (a legacy from her father). She maintained a keen interest in world events and politics throughout her life through her daily consumption of the Toronto Star and CBC radio as well as lively family discussions. She will be lovingly remembered for her fashion sense, love of chocolate, strong dislike of certain 'dumb' politicians and passion for her family. We will hold a memorial for Mom at her residence on August 24th from 2 - 4 p.m. In memory of Joyce, our Queen and matriarch, donations may be made to MADD, The NDP party or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close