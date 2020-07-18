GREGGAINS, JOYCE FLORENCE (nee WHITING) Joyce Florence Greggains (nee Whiting) was born August 12, 1926, in Kingston on Thames, U.K. She spent her early working life as a newspaper reporter and then working at national magazines Mother and Woman. She left that life to move to Canada to marry widower Brian Greggains (Marie Thurston). Joyce arrived to help raise his 3 children, Ben, Sarah and Fiona. Another child Brigid arrived in 1964. After returning to school in her fifties to earn a diploma in Early Childhood Education, Joyce started Nursery Support Services, the first company providing supply staff to childcare centres in Toronto. She also began a community group called the Outing Companions, who have met weekly for decades to plan outings to movies, lunches, the opera etc. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of more than 40 years, as well as her son Ben and daughter Fiona. She is survived by daughters Sarah Newberry and Brigid Elmy, daughter-in-law Margo Greggains, former son-in-law Tim Elmy, grandchildren Meaghan, Jeffrey (Laura), Caitlin (Alex), Madison, Aidan and great-grandson Hudson. We will gather to remember her when we can do so in person. In the meantime, we strive to honour Joyce by modeling the way she tried to live: through the daily, conscious effort to be kind to one another and to do what we can to make our world a better place. Anyone wishing to send written condolences can do so at 255 Morningside Ave., RPO Box 25060, Scarborough, ON M1E 0A7. To learn more about Joyce Greggains, please visit Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100053524211498