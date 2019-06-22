DEGRAS, JOYCE GEORGINA It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce Georgina DeGras on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Joyce was born on July 2, 1931 and enjoyed a great life of 87 years. She was the beloved Wife of Gerald Edward DeGras (predeceased) and leaves behind Brother Victor Vacarciuc (Nadia), Son Brett DeGras (Laura), Son Bart DeGras (Brian) and Daughter Nicole Coulton (Jeff). She also leaves behind Grandchildren Amber, Kami, Tiffany, Kyle, Mitchell, Alachia and Great-Granddaughter Halle. Mom was at peace with family by her side and great friend Mary Lou.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019