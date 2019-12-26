GREGOIRE, JOYCE Passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of John M. Gregoire for 49 years. Loving mother of Philippe and Natalie, and her husband Jim. Adored by granddaughter Isabelle. Joyce will be missed by all who knew her. Family and friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home "Brampton Chapel", 52 Main Street South (Hwy. 10), Brampton, on Friday, December 27th from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jerome's Roman Catholic Church, 8530 Chinguacousay Road, Brampton, on Saturday, December 28th at 10:30 a.m. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 26, 2019