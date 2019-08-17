GROEN, Joyce (Jo) It is with sadness that the Groen family announces the passing of Joyce, on August 4, 2019. She passed away peacefully at Bendale Acres in Scarborough and after spending 98 years in this world it was time for her to join her loving husband, Gerry. The family misses her already, but are at peace that she was comfortable and not in any pain. Mother of Bill (Linda), Tom (Molly) and Rob (Cathy). Grandma, Oma and GG was loved by her grandchildren Sarah (Jim), Joel (Crystal), Natalie, Candice (Keith), Lauren (Dara) and Katrina (Andrew) and great-grandchildren Jaden, TaLeigha and Jazmyne. Survived by loving sisters, Wil, Coby (Jan) and Riet (Leo), her brother Tom (Wil) and her sisters-in-law Corrie and Lien. Predeceased by brothers Floor, Wim and Leen. Joyce will be missed by her extended family in the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand. A special thank you to the staff at Bendale Acres Long Term Care Facility who provided such wonderful care and compassion to not only Joyce, but to the family. Their professionalism and guidance were most appreciated. Friends are welcome to join the family for a memorial service and to celebrate Joyce's life at the Giffen-Mack Scarborough Chapel, 4115 Lawrence Ave. E., at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favourite charity in Joyce's name.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019