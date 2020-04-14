|
HERSHORN, JOYCE On Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Greater Niagara Hospital. Beloved wife of the late William Hershorn. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Jeff and Sherrell, Carol and Stephen Parker, and Paul and Tina Topping. Devoted grandmother of Ira, Caleb and Daniella, Jaclyn, Jarrett and Jessica, Rachel, Joshua, and Jonah. Devoted great-grandmother of Talia, and Lilly. A Family service was held on Monday, April 13, 2020 in the Or Shalom Cemetery in London, Ontario. Donations may be made to Chabad Niagara, 905- 356-7200.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 14, 2020