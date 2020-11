FERNANDES, JOYCE IONE Passed away peacefully at Seven Oaks Nursing Home on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Ernest. Joyce was predeceased by her parents, William and Frances Matthews and by her 4 sisters and her one brother. Fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and their families. Online condolences can be made at www.pauloconnor.ca