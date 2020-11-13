MARSHALL, JOYCE LAUGENE (nee BLACKMAN) Passed away peacefully at her home, on November 10, 2020, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Warren (Traci) and the late Mark (Deborah). Joyce will be lovingly remembered by her brother Richard, her grandchildren Taylor, Jefferson, Lindsay and Erin, relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
. A private burial ceremony will take place at the Elgin Mills Funeral Centre (1591 Elgin Mills Road East, Richmond Hill). Condolences may be shared at www.etouch.ca
