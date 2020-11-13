1/1
JOYCE LAUGENE MARSHALL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOYCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARSHALL, JOYCE LAUGENE (nee BLACKMAN) Passed away peacefully at her home, on November 10, 2020, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Warren (Traci) and the late Mark (Deborah). Joyce will be lovingly remembered by her brother Richard, her grandchildren Taylor, Jefferson, Lindsay and Erin, relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. A private burial ceremony will take place at the Elgin Mills Funeral Centre (1591 Elgin Mills Road East, Richmond Hill). Condolences may be shared at www.etouch.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elgin Mills Cemetery, Crematorium and Visitation Centre
1591 Elgin Mills Road East
Richmond Hill, ON L4S 1M9
(905) 737-1720
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elgin Mills Cemetery, Crematorium and Visitation Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved