BLACK, Joyce Lillian (nee SEXTON) Peacefully in her 92nd year on March 13, 2019 at Southlake Hospital. Joyce will be greatly missed by her husband Robert and by her children Vivian, (Ken 2015), Steven, and her daughter-in-law Wendy; her grandchildren Blake Schonemann (Tasha), Michelle Black (Josh Wilson), Jessica Black (Mike McGowan), Russell Black (Nicole Greer), Jeremy Black (Nicole Morais), Colin Black and Dylan Black; and her great-grandchildren Logan, Grace and Steen Schonemann. "Grandma was a fantastically talented and loving Grandmother and I am grateful that I was able to share my life with her and be a part of hers. She will be so very missed - Jessica" A Celebration of Life will be held on April 6, 2019, 3 - 5 p.m. at The Manor, 16750 Weston Road, Kettleby. Contributions in memory of Joyce Black can be made to the Canadian Association of Mental Health (CAMH).

