CRAY, JOYCE M. (nee LAW) Suddenly passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in her 89th year. Sister to Marguerite "Mug". Mother of Paul and his wife Alice. Predeceased by her sons Donald and Kenneth. Grandmother and great-grandmother to many, friend to all. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave. W.) on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the MS Society would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 23, 2019