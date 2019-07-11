SHAND, JOYCE MARIAN (nee EDWARDS) Surrounded by family at The Waterford, Oakville, on July 8th, in her 87th year. Loving wife of the late Charles Shand. Predeceased by parents Mary and Harry Edwards; brothers Ed and Art Edwards and sisters Thelma Pirie, Verne Gray, Audrey Jenkinson and Peggy Jackson. Joyce was a wonderful aunt to her many nieces and nephews and will be greatly missed by the Edwards, Pirie, Jackson, Gray and Jenkinson families. Friends may call at Glen Oaks Memorial Chapel and Reception Centre, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, for visitation on Saturday, July 13th, from 9-10 a.m. Funeral, celebrating both Charlie and Joyce, will be held on Saturday, July 13th, at Glen Oaks, at 10 a.m., with a reception to follow. Cremation. Interment at a later date at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Advocacy Centre for the Elderly advocacycentreelderly.com. On-line condolences may be made at www.glenoaks.ca. Wife, Aunt, Surrogate Mom, Pillar of Strength and Elegance.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 11, 2019