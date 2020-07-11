1/1
BROWN, JOYCE MARIE (nee JOHNSTON) September 28, 1934 – July 6, 2020 In every family there is a need for someone to be the glue, the binder; to ensure that no matter what or who requires help, that the group remains intact; someone who only knows how to give with no thought or expectation of anything in return. Joyce was that person. She spent her entire life making sure that she showed no preference for one person above another. Born in the small rural town of Stayner, Ontario and raised on the family farm in Thornbury, she never forgot her simple farm upbringing. She will be sorely missed as wife, mother, Nana, sister, aunt, or friend; by her 4 children and their spouses, her 7 grandchildren and their spouses and partners, plus a multitude of Johnstons and Browns. Her passing, although far too swift, was calm and peaceful, for which we are all thankful. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Visit https://mountpleasantgroup. permavita.com/site/ JoyceMarieBrown.html for additional photos and memories.

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 11, 2020.
