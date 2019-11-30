Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOYCE MARILYNN KOKOVAI. View Sign Obituary

KOKOVAI, JOYCE MARILYNN ?Beloved wife for 65 years of John Kokovai, passed away quietly, November 12, 2019, at Royal Oak, Long Term Care, Kingsville, Ontario, with her husband by her side. Mother of Richard (Jo-Dee), John, Debra and Brenda (Eric), as well as, Richard W., Robert John and Robert John, who passed at birth. Proud Grandma to Connor and Lindsay Logan. Daughter of the late Ed Croft and Marjorie Affleck (Thomas). Loving sister of Barbara Williams (Bill) and sisters-in-law, Evelyn and Pat Croft. Missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers, Charles, Willis, Don Croft and sisters-in-law, Carol Croft and Mary Kokovai, as well as brothers-in-law, Michael and Frank Kokovai, plus son-in-law, Andrew Steepe. Lifetime resident of Essex area. Lived in Trout Creek, Ontario and Lake Wales, Florida. Private interment at Victoria Greenlawn, November 14, 2019, with no funeral service. In memory, please make a donation to her family and childhood church, Bethel Maidstone United Church, 933 Talbot Road, Maidstone, Ontario N0R 1K0, 519-723-2284, by sending a cheque via regular mail or personal delivery noting donation made in memory of Joyce Kokovai or please make a donation to the charity of your choice. She always thought of her friends and family. Those who knew her expected her cards each Birthday, Christmas and Anniversary and she never let anyone down. She is not alone, she is embraced by her family that passed before her. Mother in gladness, mother in sorrow, Mother today, and mother tomorrow, With arms ever open to fold and caress you. O Mother of mine, may God keep you and bless you.

