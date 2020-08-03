1/
JOYCE MARION SUHONOS
SUHONOS, JOYCE MARION Passed away peacefully July 31, 2020. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched. Joyce was predeceased by her husband Mike and sister Lois. Survived by sister Pat. Loving mother of Maureen (Chris) and Michael (Wanda). Grandmother (Gma) of Summer (Rob), Robert (Jess) and Morgan (Jared). Great-grandmother of Dessa, Saskia, Gavin, Delayne and soon to be Izabella. Many others that knew her as Momma Joyce or Grandma Joyce. The family will receive friends at the McEachnie Funeral Home, 28 Old Kingston Road, (Pickering Village) Ajax, 905-428-8488, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church (796 Eyer Drive in Pickering) with interment to follow at Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Thanks to Maureen and Chris, and the amazing support from the Ajax/Pickering Palliative Health Team (Central East LHIN), she was able to remain at home until the end. Donations in her name can be made to the Central East LHIN. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca Please note Provincial directives limit the size of funeral gatherings to 30% of the building's capacity providing safe social distancing can be maintained. Those in attendance are required by law to wear a mask or face covering for any indoor events and must maintain a minimum distance of 2 metres between each other. Thank you. https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive-changes-to-funeral-and-visitation-attendance/

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2020.
