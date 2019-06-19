MCLEISH, JOYCE (nee EELES) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on Friday, June 14, 2019, after a fierce and courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Beloved wife to Keith and loving mother to Martin, Stewart and Michael, step-mother to Barbara and Brian, mother-in-law to Heather, Louise, Lucy, Martin and Janet. Proud and cherished grandmother to Chris, Jake, Bronwyn, Brianna, Sam, Kendra and Alanna. Joyce was predeceased by her sisters, Daisy, Lily, Iris, Denny and brother, Sid. She will be lovingly remembered by her sisters-in-law, Anne Eeles and Patti McLeish, her brother-in-law, Len Nathan, and all her nieces and nephews from the UK and Canada. Joyce will be forever remembered for her vibrant nature, zest for life and wicked sense of humour. The family would like to thank Dr. David Dancey, Dr. Andrew Patterson and the Palliative Care team for their dedicated and compassionate care. Celebration of Life will take place at Ballantrae Golf and Country Club Recreation Centre, 1 Final Round, Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON L4A 1N3, on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 1-6 p.m. Those wishing to donate in Joyce's memory are asked to consider the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation: https://cpff.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 19, 2019