BEECKMANS, JOYCE MERLYN (nee MacLEAN) November 19, 1932 – April 27, 2020 Always called Merlyn, she was the middle child of four sisters and a younger brother. The daughter of Reverend Duncan A. MacLean, a United Church minister and his wife, the former Barbara (Ray) Aitchison, she and her siblings grew up in Saskatchewan and Manitoba. She received her BA from what was then United College, an affiliate of the University of Manitoba. She later received her Masters in Library Science and her teaching certificate from the University of Toronto. Proud of her career as a Teacher/Librarian in the Toronto District School Board, she worked as a Substitute Teacher for several years before becoming a school Librarian and English Teacher at Eastern Commerce C.I. She was devoted to her students, encouraging them to share a passion for literature in general and Canadian literature in particular. Merlyn was an active member of Trinity-St. Paul's United Church, both as a church elder and member of the choir. Politically active, she was a supporter of the NDP, working in many campaigns, particularly for her friends Barbara and Bob Beardsley. During one of these campaigns, a fellow activist, Pierre Beeckmans, successfully courted and married her. So who says working for social justice doesn't bear dividends? Merlyn was devoted to the Canadian arts. She and her husband were longtime season ticket holders of the Shaw and Stratford Festivals and early subscribers to many Toronto theatre companies including Tarragon and Soulpepper. They were also committed supporters of Tafelmusik and the Canadian Opera Company. Merlyn passed away on April 27, 2020 at the Toronto Western Hospital, at age 87. Predeceased by her brother James Duncan MacLean and sisters Barbara (Rae) Elizabeth Yeates and Margaret Sylvia MacLean. Beloved wife of Pierre and loving mother of Ivan (Manuela) and Megan (Deborah). Proud grandmother to Theo and Kai. Survived by her sisters Katheryn (Kae) Mary Broughton (Jim) and Oriole Pamela Anderson (Jack). Merlyn will also be deeply missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Merlyn can be made to Alison Mackay's Innovation Fund at Tafelmusik (https://my.tafelmusik.org/donate/contribute2) or to any charity of your choice.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.