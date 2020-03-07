Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1
(416) 267-8229
Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCE TANIISHI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCE MIYOKO TANIISHI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOYCE MIYOKO TANIISHI Obituary
TANIISHI, JOYCE MIYOKO After a lengthy and courageous battle with her declining health, Miyoko passed away on February 28, 2020, at Southlake Regional Health Centre. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Ross Kiyoshi. Loving mother to Donna (Frank) and Darrell (Yen). Devoted grandmother (Bachan) to Aaron, Jared, Kimiko and Derek. Youngest sister to siblings (predeceased) - Jim, Tosh, Yosh and June. A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229). The family is very appreciative of the kind and supportive care offered by Dr. Stephen Yee (in-home care) and the palliative nurses and doctors at the hospital. In the spirit of Miyoko's kindness, donations to Southlake's Palliative Unit or the Toronto Buddhist Church would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOYCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -