TANIISHI, JOYCE MIYOKO After a lengthy and courageous battle with her declining health, Miyoko passed away on February 28, 2020, at Southlake Regional Health Centre. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Ross Kiyoshi. Loving mother to Donna (Frank) and Darrell (Yen). Devoted grandmother (Bachan) to Aaron, Jared, Kimiko and Derek. Youngest sister to siblings (predeceased) - Jim, Tosh, Yosh and June. A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229). The family is very appreciative of the kind and supportive care offered by Dr. Stephen Yee (in-home care) and the palliative nurses and doctors at the hospital. In the spirit of Miyoko's kindness, donations to Southlake's Palliative Unit or the Toronto Buddhist Church would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020