JOYCE NORMA MARGARET (NICHOLSON) ROBINSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOYCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBINSON, JOYCE NORMA MARGARET (nee NICHOLSON) September 16, 1927 – April 16, 2020 Passed away peacefully, at the North Bay Regional Health Centre on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the age of 92. Joyce was born in North Bay, Ontario, on September 16, 1927. Beloved wife of the late Murray William Robinson. Dear sister of the late Shirley Brazeau. Loving mother to Eric Robinson and Erin Carty (Dan). Cherished grandmother to Michael, Andrew and Hannah and great-grandmother to Kaelyn, Calvin, Owen and Olivia. Special aunt to Paul Brazeau (Anne Delaney). Joyce lived in North Bay, London and Toronto before Joyce and Murray retired in Muskoka. Cremation has taken place and, per Joyce's wishes, she will be laid to rest with her family at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in London, Ontario. Donations in Joyce's memory may be made to the Nipissing Serenity Hospice in North Bay, Ontario.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved