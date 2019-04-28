Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Olive Hazel SMITH. View Sign Service Information Ogden Funeral Home 4164 Sheppard Avenue East Scarborough , ON M1S 1T3 (416)-293-5211 Obituary





SMITH , Joyce Olive Hazel (nee McINTYRE) January 3, 1936 – April 25, 2019 After a life well lived, Joyce sadly passed away on April 25, 2019, following a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband Marsh Smith, her partner Bill Butts and her sister Barbara Weir. Joyce had a heartfelt love for her family and is survived by her sister Joan Chubb, son Warren Smith (Danielle Spring), daughter Amber Quail (Robert Quail) and was the much beloved "Nanny" of Rachel, Miles, Lucas and Matthew. Following a 20 plus year career at Royal Trust/RBC, Joyce spent some of her retirement travelling. She especially enjoyed cruises, her favourites being the Panama Canal which she crossed through both ways and an Alaskan cruise. Joyce also had a busy social life with many friends - she spent countless happy hours playing bridge, teaching Tai Chi and bowling in a seniors league. Mom loved all living things; she kept a lovely garden full of flowers and vegetables with a birdbath. She lived independently in the home where she raised her family and always kept a special collection of toys and treats on hand to the delight of her grandchildren. Mom will be dearly missed by all. Please remember her in your own way and in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Friends will be received by the family on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E., Agincourt (east of Kennedy Rd.). A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Ogden Chapel. Private interment to take place in Wilberforce, Ontario. Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 28, 2019

