OSTLER, JOYCE (nee EDMONDSON) Passed away April 7, 2019, after a tragically fatal fall. Joyce is a loved and valued wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She spent her life surrounded by people from her church, the North York YMCA, weekly bowling league, golfing group, bridge group, volunteering for the North York General Hospital and Aphasia, as a member of many community groups and hosting family dinners. Joyce lived an incredibly full life. She is deeply missed by her husband Don, her two children Sandra and Mark, her grandchildren Mackenzie and Tristan and extended family and friends. We'd like to welcome all her friends and loved ones to join us in remembrance on October 19th at 1 p.m. at her own Iona Presbyterian Church (1080 Finch Ave. E., Toronto).

