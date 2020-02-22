Home

Joyce Pamela ELKIN

ELKIN, Joyce Pamela Peacefully, on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved daughter of the late William and Sybil. Dear cousin of Ron (Isobel), John and predeceased by Gordon and Wilma. Much-loved aunt to Craig, Stephen, Christopher (Ulli), Clive (Diana), Simon (Grace), Laura Jane (Mark), Brian (Jennifer), Graham (Jayne) and their children. She will be missed by many friends. Born in Calcutta, India, she immigrated to England, before coming to Canada in 1957. Her love of reading turned into a career in publishing followed by many years working in Heritage with the Ontario Public Service. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, north of Q.E.W.), on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 2 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service in the Chapel at 3 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020
