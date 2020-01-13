Home

PASIEKA, Joyce It is with deep sadness, and gentle relief that the family of (Alma) Joyce Pasieka announce her passing on January 10, 2020 in Oakville, Ontario in her 92nd year. Joyce was predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years Arnold Roy (1926-2014). She will always be remembered with love and affection by her four children, Cheryl (Roger), David (Brenda), Janice and Ellen (Bob). In addition, she was a beloved "Grannie" to Kimberly (Doug), Kirsten, Spencer, Kendall, Jensen and Keely; and Great-Grannie to Eliza and Aster, Spencer's twin daughters. Joyce was predeceased by her parents, Cherry Lillian (nee Lloyd) and Percy James Wardle and her older siblings, Hazel, Muriel and Lionel. Joyce to some, Mrs. P to others, she touched the lives of many of her children's friends and their families. Many will fondly remember the dinners and numerous parties mom would host as she loved to entertain. Joyce was dedicated to her church community, particularly the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Fonthill. She was continually preserving jams/jellies, knitting and completing petit point pictures for the annual church bizarres. In addition, she was an amazing stained glass designer and all of her children have examples of her work in their homes. The family would like to thank the staff at Delmanor Glen Abbey for the wonderful care and support she received from all. The compassion and care provided by Dr. Kate Healey allowed mom to pass peacefully in her home. A celebration of her life with family and friends will take place at a future date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce's name be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made at oakviewfuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 13, 2020
