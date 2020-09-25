KREGER, JOYCE PHYLLIS Suddenly, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Port Perry, at age 91. Jo (nee Tucker), beloved wife of the late Harold Kreger. Loved mother of Mike Pucknell and June Turkington of Whitby, and Patrick Pucknell and his wife Mary of Whitby. Loving grandmother of Michelle, Paul, Bryan and Kaitlan and great-grandmother of Thomas, Chloe, Sophie, Evelyn and Olivia. Jo was predeceased by her sisters Ruth, Alva and her brother Beverley. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. The family of Joyce Kreger will receive friends at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171) on Sunday, September 27th from 2 - 4 p.m. In accordance with the directives provided by the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, please contact the funeral home to schedule your visitation appointment. The wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone is mandatory. A private family service will be held on Monday, September 28th with Fr. Marco Testa officiating. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com