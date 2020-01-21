|
GANANATHAN, Joyce Selvamalar (nee CASINADER) Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on January 17, 2020, in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of 58 years to Nathan "Juty" (1927-2014). Loving mother of Randy and Michelle, Gina and Skandha, Savitri and Ravi, Romona and Zeenat. Precious grandmother of Richard, Gigi and Alaister, Dru and Ruby, Dimitri, Dinusha, Lochana, Ravin, Andrew, Nadya, Shari and great-grandmother to Daziya, Dynizty, Daytez, Dezeraux, and Daxzon. Joyce was born in Batticaloa, Ceylon, on May 16, 1928 to Robert and Muriel Casinader and was a devoted sister to Terrance (1925-1990), Carlyle (1930-2015), Irene and Rex. She dedicated her life to caring for others as a teacher, raising her family that she was so proud of, and as an avid member the Anglican Church. A longtime resident of Shepherd Village, she was known for her kindness and compassion, and will be missed by family and friends in Canada, Sri Lanka and around the world. A funeral service and celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the Church of the Incarnation, 15 Clairtrell Road, Toronto, with reception to follow. Interment at St. John's Norway Cemetery. Ogden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences or memories can be shared at: ogdenfuneralhome.com/services/
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 21, 2020