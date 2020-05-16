BAMBRIDGE, JOYCE SHIRLEY (nee SMITH) August 10, 1927 - May 10, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Joyce Shirley Bambridge on May 10, 2020 in her 93rd year. Joyce was loving wife to Ken for 67 years and is survived by her daughters and their spouses Susan and Matthew Conway and Janet Bambridge and Tom Dean. Mother's Day was bittersweet but somehow appropriate for such a wonderful, kind and loving Mother. Joyce always had a smile for everyone, she and Ken enjoyed a very active life including golf, duck hunting and travelling. Many dinner parties, cocktail parties and special celebrations were held in their home and enjoyed by many. Joyce knew how to throw a party and no details were left untouched by her sense of style. Her recipes were shared and copied many times and continue to be enjoyed by family and friends. We would like to thank The Nurse Next Door Team - MaryLiz, Lucie, Grace. Elizabeth and Franzene mom's caregivers for their extraordinary care and kindness during her time at Parkland. Thank you to the special PSWs and nursing staff at Parkland for always being so kind to Joyce. We would also like to thank Dr. Colin Saldana who was always available to us no matter the time or day to answer our questions and calm our concerns. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Online Condolences can be left at www.ridleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 16, 2020.