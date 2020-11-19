SIMSONS, Joyce (nee PERKINS) Peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Daughter of Oscar and Helen Perkins of Hartford Connecticut. Devoted wife of the late Andrejs Simsons. Loving mother of David (Beth), Jeffrey (Shari) and Andrea. Proud grandmother of Matthew, Kristina, Hayley and Tessa. Dear twin sister of Joan Kern. Joyce will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Due to COVID, funeral services will be held privately on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10 a.m. Letters of condolence and shared stories may be left for the family online at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca