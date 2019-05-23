Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce V. CLARKE. View Sign Obituary

CLARKE, Joyce V. (nee MASON) January 23, 1928 - May 18, 2019 After a difficult but courageous 22-year battle with Parkinson's disease, Joyce left us peacefully Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the age of 91. Joyce is survived by her devoted husband Russ and her beloved children Linda (Jan), Blair (Line) and Gary (Sandra). Very dear to Joyce's heart were her six grandchildren: Haley (Shaun), Jared (Karen), Vanessa, David, Emily and Evan. Joyce was also very happy to have six wonderful great-grandchildren. Among Joyce's favourite activities was playing exciting games of badminton with her very good friends. She also enjoyed having lots of good fun with the Red Hat Ladies. The family will hold a graveside service in the Streetsville Cemetery June 12th, at 11:00 a.m. Visitors welcome. A reception will follow at the Streetsville United Church at 274 Queen St. S., Mississauga, ON L5M 1L8. Online condolences can be made at

CLARKE, Joyce V. (nee MASON) January 23, 1928 - May 18, 2019 After a difficult but courageous 22-year battle with Parkinson's disease, Joyce left us peacefully Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the age of 91. Joyce is survived by her devoted husband Russ and her beloved children Linda (Jan), Blair (Line) and Gary (Sandra). Very dear to Joyce's heart were her six grandchildren: Haley (Shaun), Jared (Karen), Vanessa, David, Emily and Evan. Joyce was also very happy to have six wonderful great-grandchildren. Among Joyce's favourite activities was playing exciting games of badminton with her very good friends. She also enjoyed having lots of good fun with the Red Hat Ladies. The family will hold a graveside service in the Streetsville Cemetery June 12th, at 11:00 a.m. Visitors welcome. A reception will follow at the Streetsville United Church at 274 Queen St. S., Mississauga, ON L5M 1L8. Online condolences can be made at glenoaks.ca Published in the Toronto Star on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close