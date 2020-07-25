1/1
JOYCE V. MATURAH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOYCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MATURAH, JOYCE V. ?Joyce V. Maturah, 84, born in Gayle, St. Mary, Jamaica passed peacefully on July 9, 2020 in Toronto, ON, Canada. She was the seventh of eight phenomenal children born to Japheth Maturah and Susan Jackson. Our beloved aunt is survived by her brothers, Clarence and Lascelles along with a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends. She will dwell forever in our hearts and never stray far from our minds. May her humour and wit always surround us. Sleep peacefully in the house of the Lord, Auntie Jeri. WALK GOOD, until we meet again...

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
Aunt Jeri was not my aunt by blood but she treated me like all her other nieces, with love & kindness. She always had a warm smile & loving words to comfort. Aunt Jeri is home with her SaviourMay she rest in peace❤
Janet Gibson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved