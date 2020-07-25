MATURAH, JOYCE V. ?Joyce V. Maturah, 84, born in Gayle, St. Mary, Jamaica passed peacefully on July 9, 2020 in Toronto, ON, Canada. She was the seventh of eight phenomenal children born to Japheth Maturah and Susan Jackson. Our beloved aunt is survived by her brothers, Clarence and Lascelles along with a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends. She will dwell forever in our hearts and never stray far from our minds. May her humour and wit always surround us. Sleep peacefully in the house of the Lord, Auntie Jeri. WALK GOOD, until we meet again...



