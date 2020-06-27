JOYCE WALLACE
WALLACE, JOYCE 1927 -2020 Quickly after undiagnosed cancer, (Lillian) Joyce Wallace (née Mitchell) born November 8, 1927 in Reston, Manitoba, on June 11, 2020. Survived by her children Kerry (Myron Dawydiak) and Hugh; her grandson Stefan Dawydiak; her brother Thomas John (Jack) Mitchell; and nephews Peter and Andrew Mitchell. Predeceased by her son Shane and sister-in-law Shirley Mitchell. A graduate of the University of Alberta and University of Toronto, Joyce moved to Highland Creek with her husband and young family in 1959. In her late 40s, single and child free, she moved to Guildwood and remained there. Joyce was a lifelong reader of literature; an accomplished hostess; a gardener, especially of African violets; an active Liberal; and a friend to many girlfriends over her life. Interment at St. Margaret in - the - Pines Cemetery. She is missed by us.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 27, 2020.
