WILLIAMSON, Joyce Born on October 18, 1929 and passed away peacefully, in her home, on October 8, 2019. She was the devoted wife of her late husband Dennis. Working tirelessly, in his last year of his life, so he could pass away at home, with her by his side. A mother that loved her deceased daughter Susan and surviving son Peter. Unconditionally always putting their needs before her own. Her positive outlook on life and her warm inviting smile will be missed.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019