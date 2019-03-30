WOOD, JOYCE (nee JAMES) Born on October 28, 1926 in Manchester, England. Passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019, surrounded by family. She is forever cherished by her son Christopher (Karen). Loving Nana to Tristan (Stef), Veronica (Armen Zambrano) and Rebecca. Great-grandmother to Carlos, Logan and Juliet. Predeceased by her husband Arnold Wood and brothers Stan and Alfred Hitchen. Cremation has been arranged. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memories received at www.tinyurl.com/jwoodobit
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019